Cameron County beaches reopen following activity from Rafael

KRGV file photo

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered the reopening of several county beaches, according to a Sunday news release.

The following beaches were ordered to be closed on Saturday morning due to high tides from Tropical Storm Rafael. They have since reopened:

• Boca Chica Beach

• Beach Access No. 3

• Beach Access No. 4

• Beach Access No.5/E.K. Atwood Park

• Beach Access No. 6

According to the news release, the beaches were temporarily closed “for the protection and safety of the public, considering Tropical Storm Rafael and the undriveable land conditions.”

The news release asks the public to be causation when visiting the county beaches, and to heed the advice of the Flag Advisory System signage.