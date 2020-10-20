Cameron County explains process for reporting COVID-19 cases in schools
Many parents across the Rio Grande Valley are concerned that schools aren't sharing enough information when a teacher or student tests positive for the coronavirus.
School districts report confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Texas Education Agency and county health departments.
For example, the Brownsville Independent School District reported 18 cases of COVID-19 last week. All occurred off campus.
Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the county will share information about COVID-19 cases at schools if two or more people test positive — and there is a connection between them.
Watch the video for the full story.
