Cameron County health authority warns of rise in flu and RSV-related hospitalizations

Flu and RSV cases are rising in the Rio Grande Valley, according to health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recorded the amount of hospital visits related to the flu and RSV across the RGV.

The week before Christmas saw a total of 1,640 hospitalizations.

The following week, that number jumped to 2,252.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said this is the time of year we see this type of increase.

“RSV is gonna be mostly in kids causing a lot of ER visits and maybe hospitalizations, and for flu we’re seeing that in adults," Castillo said.

According to Castillo, peak flu season is about four weeks away, so doctors expect hospitalizations to increase

“It's definitely surging upwards right now,” Castillo said.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms should stay home, and wear a mask when out in public, Castillo said.

“For flu, it last about a week or so,” Castillo said. “You're contagious until you haven't had a fever for about a day or two. For RSV, you probably don't even know you have it, or you might have a mild cold."

Those at high risk, including older adults, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, should consider getting vaccinated.