Cameron County health department creates measles response plan for health providers

With a measles outbreak growing in Texas, health providers in the Rio Grande Valley are on alert.

Brownsville pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir said parents are showing up to his clinic to get the MMR vaccine for their children.

“The concern was, is it going to spread here in South Texas? Are we going to be affected?,” Zamir said. “How much are we going to be affected and how are we going to tackle it?"

As of Thursday, 125 vaccinations have been given in Zamir’s clinic for the month of February. In January 2025, 105 vaccines were provided, and 70 were provided in December 2024.

The Cameron County Public Health Department said they’re also monitoring the outbreak in West Texas that’s resulted in one death, and over 120 cases.

READ MORE: Valley pediatrician discusses importance of measles vaccination

The Cameron County Public Health Department put together a measles provider response plan to create a system for reporting any suspected or confirmed cases of measles in the county.

The plan describes what measles is, and has a guide that shows providers how to report a measles case.

“And we have an algorithm of what to do once those symptoms do arise in a person,” Cameron County Public Health Community Engagement Director Andrea Gomez said.

Gomez said the plan also covers frequently asked questions.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to serious complications if not treated correctly. Some of the symptoms include a high fever, cough and rash.

While children are more susceptible to the disease, adults can also catch the disease.

With big gatherings like Charro Days underway and Spring Break coming up, health providers want people to take precautions.

“Right now most of the cases are being travel related, and we have probably in the next month people coming down,” Gomz said. “We do urge people to keep track of their symptoms."

Watch the video above for the full story.