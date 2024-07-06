Cameron County inmate accused of punching detention officer

Jose Anthony Dominguez. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

An inmate at the Cameron County jail is facing new charges after allegedly punching a detention officer, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate Jose Anthony Dominguez was charged with assaulting a public servant after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the alleged assault at the jail on Wednesday, according to a news release.

According to a news release, Dominguez was having his shackles removed by detention officers “when suddenly he turned around and began swinging punches at the guards.”

One of the detention officers required medical attention after he was struck on his face and nose, the news release stated.

Jail records show Dominguez was already in custody on charges of resisting arrest and assault of a public servant after he was arrested by the Harlingen Police Department.

Dominguez remains jailed on a $38,000 bond.