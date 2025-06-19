Cameron County judge claims approval for convention center expansion was never given

During a commissioner's court meeting, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said they did not grant approval for the city of South Padre Island to move forward with plans to expand the convention center.

"I don't recall this commissioners court ever voting on the actual hiring of the engineers. We were made aware of the expansion project through the media," Trevino said.

According to South Padre Island's website, the convention center was built on a 30-acre tract of Cameron County land.

Channel 5 News asked the mayor why the city would move forward with the expansion plans before approval from the county. South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty claims they did receive approval in 2013.

RELATED STORY: Despite protests from birders, SPI moving forward with convention center expansion plans

"In May of 2013, Cameron County commissioners approved the city to hire engineers for the expansion of the convention center," McNulty said.

The Cameron County commissioners voted to deny the city's request to expand the facility during Tuesday's meeting.

South Padre Island city leaders approved a nearly $700,000 budget amendment. The money will go towards paying an architect for their work related to the proposed expansion of the convention center.

The city secured an over $7 million contract with an architect firm two years ago. That contract also related to the proposed convention center expansion. The money is coming from venue tax revenue.

During the Cameron County commissioner's meeting, commissioners denied the convention center expansion with the current design plans.

The current plans could potentially affect vegetation near the convention center that's home to many birds. Many people have spoken out against the convention center expansion for that reason.

Cameron County commissioners want island leaders to come up with different design plans.

"If they don't want to modify the plans for the protection and preservation of the area in question, then that submittal and proposal, I don't think, will be looked upon favorably from this court," Trevino said.

McNulty claims the city has not submitted the final plans to Cameron County. He said for the past six weeks, the city has been working on amending the current designs.

McNulty said the new designs would be finished in about three to four weeks.