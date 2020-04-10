Cameron County jumps 27 more virus cases after reporting third death

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County had a spike in 27 more people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing it's total to 147 confirmed cases.

Twenty-five of the cases are linked to previous patients, according to a release. Fourteen of the new patients are linked to the cases at Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen; nine are connected to cases at Windsor Atrium.

The announcement of the new cases comes after County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. reported two more deaths at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Officials say of the 147 patients, 45 have been cleared and released from isolation.