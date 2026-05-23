Cameron County leaders attend hurricane preparedness meeting

Cameron County leaders are keeping an eye on hurricane season.

The county held their first hurricane preparedness meeting on Friday. In attendance were the National Weather Service, the American Red Cross, and county drainage districts.

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said they host these meetings monthly during hurricane season.

"So we can make sure that any new rules and any new regulations that come through the state, or anything new that any city should know, we put that out in these meetings so we can all be prepared," Hushen said.

The meeting is one of several that will be held throughout hurricane season.