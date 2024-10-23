Cameron County prepares for change as residents vote for a new sheriff

Election Day is exactly two weeks away, and voters in all four Rio Grande Valley counties will decide who their next sheriff will be.

In Cameron County, two men are vying to become top cop.

The Cameron Elections Administrator says they are on track to meet or exceed second Early Voting day numbers from 2020. At that time, more than 8,500 people cast their ballot.

In Cameron County, the sheriff's office is preparing for a change.

Current Sheriff Eric Garza lost his first re-election bid and right now, residents are choosing a new sheriff to take his place.

Santiago Jimmy Manrrique is the Republican nominee. He says he has experience with budgets, and he believes in his ability to run the department.

"Salaries, equipment and whatever the department needs, and my ability to work with the deputies, my experience as being a police officer," Manrrique said.

Manrrique started his career in law enforcement more than 35 years ago. He's worked with multiple departments and believes that experience will help with the department's case load.

If elected, his priorities include the safety of the citizens of Cameron County, the well-being of deputies and jailers, including salaries and work conditions and taking care of each Cameron County community.

Manuel Treviño beat Garza in the May Democratic run-offs. Treviño says he wants to bring security to all of Cameron County.

"I've worked for the sheriff's office, I worked in Los Fresnos here in Primera, and I think I would like to end my career by being able to provide public service for the entire county. A county that has been very, very generous to me and my family," Treviño said.

Treviño has almost 32 years of law enforcement experience, 12 of them as chief of police in Primera.

If elected, his priorities include cut down on response time, put more deputies on patrol and gaining the trust of the community and that means having an open door policy.

These two men that are hoping to take over the Cameron County Sheriff's Office starting in 2025.

For more information on elections, click here.