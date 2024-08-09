Cameron County remains committed to LNG project, judge says

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. weighed in on a Monday ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals that revoked the federal permits for two LNG projects at the Port of Brownsville.

In a Friday statement, Treviño reacted to the ruling.

“Cameron County remains committed to the project, and the significant economic benefits it will bring to Cameron County and the Rio Grande Valley,” Treviño said in the statement.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission previously approved construction of two liquefied natural gas export terminals in Cameron County, and a pipeline that would carry natural gas to one of the terminals.

RELATED STORY: Construction of Cameron County LNG project continues despite loss of federal approval

On Monday, the appeals court ruled the permits contained “flaws,” and said research conducted didn't use a nearby air quality monitoring station, and didn't consider all impacts of CO2 emissions to nearby communities.

“While Cameron County is still reviewing the case and any potential local impact, our understanding is construction for Trains 1, 2, and 3 of the RGLNG project are not suspended until the court has issued a mandate which is not expected to occur until the appeals process has been completed,” Treviño stated.