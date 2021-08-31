Cameron County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 223 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases of COVID-19.

The last time Cameron County reported a COVID-19 death count in the double digits was Feb. 24 when the county reported 12 deaths and 31 new cases of the disease.

According to a news release from Cameron County, seven men and six women from Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a woman from San Benito in her 20s.

The county reported that of those deaths, 11 victims were not vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,786 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 73 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

0-9 age group: 21 people

10-19 age group: 73

20-29 age group: 43

30-39 age group: 25

40-49 age group: 24

50-59 age group: 25

60-69 age group: 9

70-79 age group: 2

80+ age group: 1

Since the pandemic began, 49,389 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 44,683 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.21% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.