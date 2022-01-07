Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 724 positive cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 724 positive cases of COVID-19.
A woman in her 70s from Brownsville, a man in his 60s from Harlingen and a man in his 80s from Rancho Viejo died as a result of the virus. Of the three people who died, one person was fully vaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.
There have been 2,037 COVID-related deaths in Cameron County since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 724 positive cases reported in the county, 163 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 561 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
The 732 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|409 people
|80 people
|70 people
|75 people
|41 people
|21 people
|28 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 79.57% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- • Get vaccinated
- • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
