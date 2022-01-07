Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 724 positive cases

Credit: Cameron County Public Health Department

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 724 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Brownsville, a man in his 60s from Harlingen and a man in his 80s from Rancho Viejo died as a result of the virus. Of the three people who died, one person was fully vaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

There have been 2,037 COVID-related deaths in Cameron County since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 724 positive cases reported in the county, 163 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 561 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 732 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 409 people 80 people 70 people 75 people 41 people 21 people 28 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 79.57% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: