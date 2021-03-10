Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 47 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 47 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included three males and two females from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and Olmito according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,532 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 47 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,827 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

33,392 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

