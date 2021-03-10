Cameron County mass vaccination clinic to target teachers

A mass vaccination clinic will be held in Los Fresnos for local teachers to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is set for Thursday, March 11 at the Los Fresnos & EMS Department – located at 100 Rodeo Drive according to a news release from Cameron County.

Teachers from Santa Maria ISD, Marine Military Academy, Santa Rosa ISD, Jubilee Academies, Neighbors in Need of Services, Inc., South Texas ISD, Harmony Schools, Diocese of Brownsville, IDEA Public Schools, Los Fresnos ISD and San Benito ISD will be vaccinated at the clinic.

Teachers will be contacted by their respective school district and are asked to arrive at the time given to them by the district with their school ID and a completed consent and registration form.

The county also announced the public health department has allocated first-dose vaccines to the cities of Los Fresnos, Los Indios and Port Isabel. Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito have been allocated with second-dose vaccines, according to the release.

“All individuals are asked to please contact or visit the municipality websites for vaccine availability and registration information,” the release stated.