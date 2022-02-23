Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 57 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 57 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the deaths, only one was fully vaccinated, according to the Cameron County Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,167 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 57 positive cases reported in the county, 37 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 20 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county did not receive any self-reports of at-home testing.

The 37 cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 13 people 9 people 5 people 3 people 4 people 2 people 1 person

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.16% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.