Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 24 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 24 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 80s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus. He was fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,228 deaths.

Of the 24 people who tested positive for the virus, 13 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, eight were probable reports based on antigen testing and three were self-reported based off of at-home testing.

The 24 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 6 20s 4 30s 5 40s 2 50s 3 60s 2 70+ 2 Total: 24

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.54% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.