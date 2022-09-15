Cameron County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter response training for Brownsville residents
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office held a Wednesday active shooter response training at the county tax office in Brownsville.
The training was not for police, however, it was for residents.
Dozens of people showed up for the training.
“It's always very important to be prepared and recognizing those situations as they occur,” Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas said. “And having a plan and being ready no matter where you are, whether it's at work, at home or at play.”
The training involved everything from civilian response options to updated laws and policies.
