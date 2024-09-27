Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man admits to burglarizing Brownsville churches

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he admitted to burglarizing two churches in Brownsville.

The sheriff's office said 37-year-old Daniel Chavez was seen on surveillance footage stealing from the San Felipe de Jesus Church and admitted to burglarizing the Iglesia de Rio de Agua Viva.

The investigation first began on Aug. 22 when staff at the San Felipe de Jesus Church in Cameron Park reported an attempted burglary.

The sheriff's office said deputies obtained surveillance footage of an unidentified male attempting to break into the church, but was unsuccessful. The suspect did, however, cause damage to the door and window.

On Aug. 24, investigators were conducting their investigation at the church when staff told them the same suspect had returned earlier that day and broke into one of their storage buildings. The staff said he stole several weed eaters and lawn mowing tools.

The sheriff's office said investigators reviewed the recent surveillance footage and determined it was the same suspect who attempted to break in two days prior, since he wore the same clothing and had the same physical descriptions. They were unable to get a good angle of his face and could not fully identify him.

Investigators were once again called back to San Felipe de Jesus Church on Aug. 26 after another attempted break in.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen in surveillance footage taking more mowing equipment and other items. Surveillance was able to get a better angle of the suspect's face, and investigators were able to identify him as Chavez, a known burglar from Cameron Park.

Investigators coordinated with detectives from the Brownsville Police Department on Aug. 27. The detectives were also investigating other burglaries at the Iglesia de Rios de Agua Viva, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend Chavez at his residence, wearing the same clothing he was wearing during the burglaries at both churches.

The sheriff's office said Chavez admitted to the burglaries at the churches.

Chavez was charged with two counts of burglary of a building and one count of criminal mischief. He also received charges from the Brownsville Police Department.

The sheriff's office said most, but not all, of the stolen items were recovered.