Cameron County voters reject arena project — again

1 day 5 hours 29 minutes ago Saturday, May 07 2022 May 7, 2022 May 07, 2022 9:58 PM May 07, 2022 in Election Coverage

Cameron County residents have rejected an arena project for the second time, according to unofficial election results.

Saturday’s results show 8,810 residents voted in favor of Cameron County Proposition A, while 9,019 residents voted against it.

