Cameron County voters reject arena project — again
Cameron County residents have rejected an arena project for the second time, according to unofficial election results.
Saturday’s results show 8,810 residents voted in favor of Cameron County Proposition A, while 9,019 residents voted against it.
RELATED: Cameron County judge addresses concerns on proposed arena project
For more election results across the Rio Grande Valley, visit krgv.com/elections.
