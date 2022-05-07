Cameron County judge addresses concerns on proposed arena project

Cameron County voters are set to decide where the county arena project will become a reality.

On Election Day Saturday, voters will vote whether to approve the use of hotel occupancy taxes already collected for the project, or let the funds sit and do nothing.

The measure was previously on the November 2021 ballot, where it was narrowly struck down.

RELATED: Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county has a good track record of approving to use these types of funds.

“Residents of Cameron County approved two projects in the past - the Isla Blanca Amphitheatre and the South Texas Ecotourism Center - and we've gotten those built and running now in the last four years,” Trevino Jr. said.

People have been taking to social media with claims that approval of the project would result in a raise in property taxes.

“The property taxes aren't going to go up, and they're certainly not going to be used,” Trevino Jr. said.

Others against the arena said they’re concerned with how the county plans to run it, as well as drainage, roads, and other legitimate infrastructure issues.

While Trevino Jr. acknowledges those concerns, he says the county's hands are tied when it comes to the hotel occupancy tax as state tax code limits the use of tourist-driven taxes for tourist related expenses.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7.

Watch the video above for the full story.