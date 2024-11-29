Candlelight vigil held for boy hospitalized after ATV accident in Mission

The La Joya Independent School District community came together Thursday night to pray for an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an ATV crash that killed his brother on Monday.

Dozens of family and friends gathered outside the Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg. The group held candles and said silent prayers in the parking lot.

In the family's hospital room, people could see a candle also flickering in the distance.

The boy's 5-year-old brother died from his injuries. They were both on an ATV on their family's property near Mission when they crashed into a tree.

In a statement, La Joya ISD identified the 5-year-old as Jariel Cantu and his older brother as Jesse Cantu. The district went on to say they are collecting donations for the family.