Carlos Cascos, former Cameron County judge and Texas Secretary of State, dead at 71

A Cameron County politician is being remembered.

Carlos Cascos, 71, died on Wednesday, according to a news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

An incident report from the South Padre Island Police Department said Cascos was found unconscious inside a vehicle Wednesday at 8:18 p.m. at the 1900 block of Gulf Boulevard. He was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

Cascos, a certified public accountant, served as Cameron County judge from 2006 through 2015. He resigned after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to serve as the Texas Secretary of State from March 2015 through Jan. 2017.

Cascos was first elected to office in 1991, to serve as Cameron County Precinct 2 commissioner until 2002.

During his political career, he switched from the Democratic to Republican Party.

Below are reaction from public officials on Cascos’ passing.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

“I am deeply saddened and truly sorry to learn about the passing of Judge Cascos. For decades, Judge Cascos was a fixture in our community, serving selflessly as a volunteer, then as an appointed and elected official. As a certified public accountant, fiscal matters, most memorably being fiscally conservative, were always priorities of Judge Cascos while he served both as a County Commissioner and County Judge. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Cascos family, the Cascos & Associates CPA firm and all his friends and those affected by his untimely passing. Let us reflect and remember Judge Cascos for all of the positive impacts he made towards the betterment of Cameron County, the Rio Grande Valley and the State of Texas for which we are thankful. May he Rest in Peace."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of dear friend Carlos Cascos. As a former Cameron County Judge, a former Cameron County Commissioner and a former Texas Secretary of State, Carlos embodied public service and served faithfully not only the people of Cameron County, but the Rio Grande Valley and the State of Texas as well. Hidalgo County sends its prayers to Carlos’s family.”

Brownsville city Commissioner Tino Villarreal

I am saddened to hear of the recent passing of a family friend Carlos Cascos. An amazing father, husband and brother to his family. My condolences to Candy, Andrea and Cassandra & his sister Gloria Rico. I am here for you…

Rest in peace

Sen. Morgan LaMantia

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Judge Carlos Cascos. As Cameron County Commissioner, DPS Commissioner, Cameron County Judge, and Texas Secretary of State, he touched countless lives through his dedicated public service. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Republican Party of Texas

Chairman Abraham George and the Republican Party of Texas staff and volunteers extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Carlos Cascos.

Carlos had a long history of political involvement including as a State Republican Executive Committee Member, County Commissioner, County Judge, and ultimately as Secretary of State.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda

I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Carlos Cascos. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Carlos.

State Rep. Janie Lopez

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Carlos Cascos a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of our community. His leadership and commitment will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.