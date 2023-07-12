Cause of fire that burned down San Carlos home ruled ‘undetermined’
The cause of a fire that started in a vehicle and burned down a home in San Carlos was ruled as “undetermined,” according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshall.
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the July 2 fire started in the engine of the family’s Ford Explorer. The vehicle was in a car port and the fire spread to the home.
PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation underway after vehicle burns down San Carlos home, fire marshal says
As previously reported, Esmeralda Santiago said she recalled hearing a loud boom in her yard when the fire started, and ran outside to find the SUV engulfed in flames.
The family was left with nothing following the fire.
