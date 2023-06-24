CBP detains fugitive at Hidalgo International Bridge wanted in connection with fatal dog mauling in Rockport

Mario Pena Mendoza. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A 33-year-old Rockport man remains jailed in Hidalgo County after officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained him at the Hidalgo International Bridge on an outstanding warrant involving a fatal dog mauling.

Jail records show Mario Pena Mendoza was booked at the Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday on a charge of attack by dog involving death out of Aransas County.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Mendoza after he arrived from Mexico at the international bridge, CBP stated in a news release. Mendoza was transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Aransas County.

Corpus Christi ABC affiliate KII-TV said Mendoza was wanted after three dogs and two puppies mauled a man to death in Rockport on Tuesday.

The victim, 40-year-old Lewis Flores, was heard screaming for help by the man who called police about the dog attack.

"He's just laying there a face down, naked, all torn up like a shark ate him. He had his shoes, socks, shirt ripped," Adrian Arispe told police, according to KII-TV.

A second individual, Guadalupe Carreon, was also booked into Aransas County jail Wednesday in connection with the dog mauling, KII-TV added.

Mendoza is being held on a$100,000 bond, Hidalgo County jail records indicate.