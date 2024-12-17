CBP officers arrest man for felony warrant out of Hidalgo County

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man for a felony warrant for indecency with a child.

According to a news release, the arrest occurred on December 13 at the Progreso International Bridge.

The news release said 43-year-old Adrian De La Fuente, a U.S. citizen returning from Mexico, applied for reentry and was referred by CBP officers for a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, officers verified his identity and discovered he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact (fondling) issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

De La Fuente was turned over to the sheriff's office for adjudication of the warrant.