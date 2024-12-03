CBP seizes weapons and magazines found in bus at Hidalgo Port of Entry

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection managed to intercept 26 weapons and 43 magazines of various calibers during an examination of a commercial bus at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, according to a news release.

According to the release, CBP officers at the port encountered a commercial bus heading into Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 29.

An officer selected the bus for inspection and a screening by a canine unit. Physical inspection of the bus resulted in officers extracting the weapons and magazines concealed within the conveyance, according to the release.

The weapons, magazines and bus were seized by CBP and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.