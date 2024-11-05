Channel 5 News Election Day coverage

The big day has arrived as people across the country take part in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Voters across the Rio Grande Valley will be voting for the next president, and their next local elected officials on Tuesday.

There are races on the ballot for local city and county positions such as sheriff, councilmember and constable races.

There are also some state representative seats for Valley voters to decide, and all three Valley representative seats are up for grabs, as well as the Texas senatorial position.

A reminder that registered voters in Cameron and Hidalgo counties can vote at any polling site in their county.

Before you head to the polls, head over to our elections page for resources such as sample ballots and a list of polling locations.

