Charges dismissed against driver accused in connection with deadly Harlingen crash

Juan Bazaldua Sanchez. File photo

Charges were dropped against a man whose arrest stemmed from a January 2022 crash in Harlingen that killed two people and injured three others, court records show.

Juan Bazaldua Sanchez faced two counts of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash.

A motion to dismiss the charges that was filed on Friday said the case was being dismissed because the state “is unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The motion was signed by the presiding judge in the case.

RELATED STORY: Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash

According to previous reports, the crash happened at the 25000 block of FM 106 on Jan. 21, 2022. The Harlingen Police Department previously said Sanchez was driving a commercial tractor trailer when he lost control while traveling eastbound and jack-knifed into the roadway.

This caused a black Chevy Tahoe, a maroon Jeep Wrangler and a black Dodge Ram to crash into it.

Two victims, identified as 28-year-old Angela Galicia and 65-year-old Jesus Trevino, died at the scene. Three other people were transported to a local hospital.