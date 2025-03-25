Child who recorded alleged animal abuse incident in Donna reacts to suspect’s arrest
A 10-year-old boy spoke exclusively to Channel 5 News after recording what he described as a man abusing a dog in Donna.
The man in the video, Juan Pedro Becerra, is now in custody.
At the request of the child’s mother, the identity of the child will be hidden.
The boy said what he saw was upsetting.
“He got a shovel first and started hitting the little dog, and put them inside with the shovel,” the boy said. “It’s a little dog, they can’t defend themselves.”
The boy said others in the neighborhood had seen this before, and grownups told him to keep an eye out.
READ MORE: Donna man filmed while allegedly striking a dog arrested on animal cruelty charge
“The neighbors had said when we see him to record so we can show the police,” the boy said.
Becerra was arrested on Sunday, the day after the video was shown to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Two dogs from Becerra’s property were transported to a shelter.
Channel 5 News spoke with Yaqui Animal Rescue, who said documenting abuse is important.
“Sometimes it is the only thing that police or prosecutors can use to prosecute these individuals," Yaqui Animal Rescue Chief Operations Officer Rebecca Chavez said.
The boy said he's glad his video prompted action from authorities.
“[I hope] he learns his lesson to not be hitting dogs,” the boy said.
Hidalgo County jail records show Becerra remains in custody on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals – kill/poison/causing serious bodily injury.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Keeping your baby's stuff clean and healthy
-
Child who recorded alleged animal abuse incident in Donna reacts to suspect’s...
-
Closure of Rio Hondo lift bridge affecting nearby businesses
-
Bomb threat spurs increase in security measures across Brownsville international bridges
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Midway Road improvement project in Weslaco
Sports Video
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle