City of Alton renames street to honor fallen soldier

The city of Alton honored a fallen war hero by dedicating a road in his memory.

Bradley Espinoza joined the U.S. Army right out of high school, leaving his neighborhood in Alton and later being deployed to Iraq.

Espinoza rose through the ranks and was promoted to Staff Sergeant, but during his third tour in Iraq, he was attacked and killed while on patrol. Twelve years later, the city of Alton is now honoring Espinoza by naming a street after him.

"It's hard. I still sometimes want him to come in the door and say, 'I'm home, mother.' I miss that," his mother, Maggie Espinoza, said. "You know what? My son will be remembered— here on this street in Alton."