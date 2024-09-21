City of Alton to begin construction on drainage improvements

Alton residents who dealt with flooding back in 2018 will soon see relief with new drainage.

The city is getting ready to start constructing new drainage ditches and expanding current ones.

The work is being paid for with a $1 million grant. It was given to the city by the Texas General Land Office last year.

"We saw two and three feet of water, just even in open fields, where water had never been before, because it just there was nowhere for it to go. So other areas had three and four feet of flooding, so this was something that had to be addressed," Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said.

Construction is expected to start by mid-October. In addition to expanding current drainage ditches, several roads will be repaved.

Construction is expected to wrap-up by May 2025.