City of Brownsville encourages residents to get tested for coronavirus at drive-thru site

In an effort to capture more data and an accurate count of infections, the city of Brownsville is reminding residents that drive-thru testing is still available.

Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez explains that uninsured residents with concerns can sign up at no cost.

To receive a test, residents must use the city's pre-screening portal, where they'll answer questions about recent travel, contact with positive individuals and symptoms.

After the test, patients will be asked to go straight home and remain under self-quarantine until results are available, Rodriguez added.

