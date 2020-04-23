City of Brownsville encourages residents to get tested for coronavirus at drive-thru site
In an effort to capture more data and an accurate count of infections, the city of Brownsville is reminding residents that drive-thru testing is still available.
Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez explains that uninsured residents with concerns can sign up at no cost.
To receive a test, residents must use the city's pre-screening portal, where they'll answer questions about recent travel, contact with positive individuals and symptoms.
After the test, patients will be asked to go straight home and remain under self-quarantine until results are available, Rodriguez added.
For more information watch the video above.
