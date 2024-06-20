City of Brownsville Providing Free Sand Bags
BROWNSVILLE – The City of Brownsville will be providing free sand and bags on Friday and Saturday.
The Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Public Works Department will provide up to eight bags per resident and 10 bags per business.
Residents are required to bring a driver’s license or ID, as well as proof of Brownsville Public Utilities Board account. They’re also encouraged to bring a shovel.
The bags will be distributed on Friday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The locations are listed below.
- Les Mauldin: 204 Les Mauldin Dr.
- Monte Bella: 2525 West Alton Gloor Blvd.
- Industrial Park: G.B.I.C. Circle
