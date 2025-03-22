City of Donna cleans up alleyway used for illegal dumping

The city of Donna cleaned up an alleyway that was the location for illegal dumping.

The site was near Carlos Street. The trash, furniture and debris that was there is now gone.

People living near that area notified Channel 5 News about the growing trash pile. We called Donna's interim city manager, and it was taken care of in less than 24 hours.

All the trash was gone by Friday afternoon.