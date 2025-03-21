City of Donna launching software to combat illegal dumping

People living near Carlos Street in Donna are fed up. They say a pile of trash keeps growing because of illegal dumping.

"There is a lot of trash and up until now no one has come to clean it up," Donna resident Sylvia Perez said.

It's an eyesore Perez has lived with since she moved into her home near Carlos Street. She says the pile of trash, debris and furniture has continued to pile high.

"The more people see the dump, they think everyone can go throw their trash there, so it's never going to end," Perez said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Donna Interim City Manager Jorge Pena to ask if the city plans to clean up the area.

"Absolutely, thanks to you...and the viewers for making the city aware of the issue," Pena said. "So we will be there in the morning to clean up the concerns and take care of the other alleyways and make sure they are maintained as well."

Pena says that soon they are going to be launching a software that will allow Donna residents to report issues like the one on Carlos Street from the convenience of their phone or by going on the city website.

"It now gives the community the ability to self-report and more than anything to hold the city accountable," Pena said.

Pena says the programs will cost taxpayers $13,000 annually. It will allow residents to report issues not only related to illegal dumping but also broken streetlights, potholes and safety concerns.

"The constituent would be able to take a picture and upload it, put on their illegal dumping. The location would be plotted, and we would automatically get that location plotted on the map," Pena said.

Pena says the new software should be up and running in about two months.

