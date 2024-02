City of Edinburg prepares for 4th Annual Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon

The city of Edinburg is getting ready for its Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon, which is scheduled to take place in March.

Edinburg Parks and Recreation Director Javier Garza sits down with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza to give more details on how to sign up for the marathon and how to nominate a hometown hero.

The event is scheduled for March 3. Click here for more information.