City of Edinburg waives building permit fees for storm-affected residents

KRGV file photo

To assist residents with storm recovery efforts, the city of Edinburg announced they’re waiving building permit fees for roofing and home repairs directly related to storm damage, according to a news release.

The waiver will be in effect from Tuesday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 15.

“Our goal is to support our residents in recovering from the devastating effects of the rain that swept through our region,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said in the news release “By waiving these fees, we aim to alleviate some of the burden and help our community get back on their feet.”

This waiver is specifically for repairs related to flood damage. Any other construction, remodeling, or new development projects will still require the appropriate permits.

Residents are encouraged to contact the City of Edinburg Building Safety Department for guidance on eligible repairs and to ensure compliance with local building codes. You can contact them by calling 956-388-8203.

You can also apply online here.

In a separate news release, the city of Edinburg also said they've launched a brush and bulky item collection program to help residents dispose of storm-related debris.

Accepted items include tires, plastic and wooden furniture, sheetrock, carpet, and brush, among others. However, certain items will not be accepted, such as refrigerators, hazardous materials, and flammable liquids.

Residents can dispose of their items at the following locations from Tuesday, april 1, to Tuesday, April 15:

- Edinburg Recycling Center – Roll-off containers will be available at 3102 US Highway Business 281.

- Edinburg Landfill – Items will also be accepted at 8601 N. Jasman Road.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.