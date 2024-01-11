City of Harlingen approves funding for 11 new employees at animal shelter

Harlingen city leaders approved spending $364,000 to staff the city's animal shelter.

The decision was made during Wednesday’s city commission meeting.

The money will be used solely for the salaries of 11 new employees.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said the city currently has $180,000 set aside for spay and neutering services.

Wednesday’s decision comes after the city announced last month they would not be renewing their current contract with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society over alleged misuse of taxpayer money.

The current contract is set to expire on Jan. 18, 2024.

RGV Humane Society previously announced they were relocating to a different location.