City of Harlingen releases unofficial election results for district races

The city of Harlingen on Monday morning released the unofficial election results for District 3, 4 and 5 races.

Harlingen District 3

In District 3, Commissioner Michael Mezmar will keep his seat. Mezmar received 544 votes, while challenger Robert Leftwich received 399 votes.

Harlingen District 4

In District 4, Basilio "Chino" Sanchez and Frank Morales will go head-to-head in a runoff election. Sanchez received 141 votes while Morales received 233 votes. Challengers Xavier Jaramillo and Anselmo Aparicio received 112 votes and 33 votes, respectively.

Harlingen District 5

In District 5, challenger Rene Perez unseated incumbent Victor Leal. Perez received 424 votes while Leal received 397 votes.

In the Place 4 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Bobby Muniz will keep his seat. Muniz received 2,498 votes while challenger Adrian Garcia received 1,186 votes.

In the Place 6 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Belinda Reininger will keep her seat. Reininger received 2,202 votes while challenger Israel Aguilar received 1,478 votes.