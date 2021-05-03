x

City of Harlingen releases unofficial election results for district races

7 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021 May 03, 2021 10:30 AM May 03, 2021 in Election Coverage
By: KRGV Digital Staff

The city of Harlingen on Monday morning released the unofficial election results for District 3, 4 and 5 races. 

Harlingen District 3

In District 3, Commissioner Michael Mezmar will keep his seat. Mezmar received 544 votes, while challenger Robert Leftwich received 399 votes. 

Robert Leftwich 42.31%
Michael Mezmar 57.69%

Harlingen District 4

In District 4, Basilio "Chino" Sanchez and Frank Morales will go head-to-head in a runoff election. Sanchez received 141 votes while Morales received 233 votes. Challengers Xavier Jaramillo and Anselmo Aparicio received 112 votes and 33 votes, respectively.

Anselmo Aparicio 6.36 %
Basilio "Chino" Sanchez 27.17%
Frank Morales  44.89%
Xavier Jaramillo 21.58%

Harlingen District 5

In District 5, challenger Rene Perez unseated incumbent Victor Leal. Perez received 424 votes while Leal received 397 votes. 

Rene Perez 51.64%
Victor Leal 48.36%

In the Place 4 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Bobby Muniz will keep his seat. Muniz received 2,498 votes while challenger Adrian Garcia received 1,186 votes. 

In the Place 6 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Belinda Reininger will keep her seat. Reininger received 2,202 votes while challenger Israel Aguilar received 1,478 votes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days