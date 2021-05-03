City of Harlingen releases unofficial election results for district races
The city of Harlingen on Monday morning released the unofficial election results for District 3, 4 and 5 races.
Harlingen District 3
In District 3, Commissioner Michael Mezmar will keep his seat. Mezmar received 544 votes, while challenger Robert Leftwich received 399 votes.
|Robert Leftwich
|42.31%
|Michael Mezmar
|57.69%
Harlingen District 4
In District 4, Basilio "Chino" Sanchez and Frank Morales will go head-to-head in a runoff election. Sanchez received 141 votes while Morales received 233 votes. Challengers Xavier Jaramillo and Anselmo Aparicio received 112 votes and 33 votes, respectively.
|Anselmo Aparicio
|6.36 %
|Basilio "Chino" Sanchez
|27.17%
|Frank Morales
|44.89%
|Xavier Jaramillo
|21.58%
Harlingen District 5
In District 5, challenger Rene Perez unseated incumbent Victor Leal. Perez received 424 votes while Leal received 397 votes.
|Rene Perez
|51.64%
|Victor Leal
|48.36%
In the Place 4 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Bobby Muniz will keep his seat. Muniz received 2,498 votes while challenger Adrian Garcia received 1,186 votes.
In the Place 6 seat for the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Belinda Reininger will keep her seat. Reininger received 2,202 votes while challenger Israel Aguilar received 1,478 votes.
