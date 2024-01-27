City of Harlingen renovating former animal shelter as new facility

After ending their partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, the city of Harlingen is preparing to open their new animal shelter.

Last month, the city announced plans to not renew their contract with the shelter, causing the RGV Humane Society to relocate.

Now the city is renovating the center’s former Harlingen location with plans to deal with the stray population themselves.

The city plans to open the shelter in a few weeks.

“We anticipate on reopening the doors here at the shelter so that we can intake any animals from the community,” Harlingen city spokeswoman Cristina Garcia said.

Harlingen Animal Control is currently only picking up animals that pose a danger to people, and taking those dogs to the Cameron County animal shelter.

Garcia added that, until the shelter reopens, people who live in Harlingen don't have anywhere to drop off strays.

The city's animal service program has a budget of around 364 thousand dollars, which includes pay for 11 new city employees. The city says they are also working on low-cost vaccinations and spay and neutering services.

