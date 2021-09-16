City of La Joya ‘parts ways’ with city administrator

The city of La Joya chose not to renew its contract with city administrator Jaqueline Bazan on Tuesday, according to Bazan.

“My contracts with the City of La Joya had already lapsed, and the City Commission at yesterday’s meeting chose not to continue my employment with La Joya,” Bazan said in a Wednesday statement. “I am thankful for having had the opportunity to serve the people of the city of La Joya – it was wonderful to have had the opportunity to know so many locals and serve them. Our community and its wonderful people in La Joya will always be in my heart.”

La Joya City Attorney Roberto Jackson confirmed the news in a text message Wednesday.

"By a majority vote of the city council, the city of La Joya has chosen to part ways with its current administrator, Mrs. Jacqueline Bazan, “the statement read. “The City of La Joya wishes to express it's thanks to Mrs. Bazan for her [two] years of service and wishes her the best of luck in all future endeavors."

Bazan was hired in 2019 after her predecessor, Mike Alaniz, retired. Shortly after Bazan was hired, the FBI raided the La Joya city hall as part of a federal investigation. Alaniz was arrested in October 2019 and pled guilty to theft.

Sentencing for Alaniz is set for November, court records show.

Bazan said she will return to her previous job as an attorney for the Mission-based Salinas Law Firm. Jackson did not say when the city will hire a replacement for Bazan.