City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey

The city of McAllen is encouraging businesses, organizations, individuals to bring crates of water to send them over to Monterrey. The city is facing a severe water shortage that has left several homes without water since March.

“They depend on us, we depend on them,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “We've known for actually a few weeks that they need help, and maybe we should've acted almost sooner, but we're acting now. We're hoping that the rest of the community can start acting with us."

The governor of Nuevo León says authorities are taking action to try to free up existing untapped resources to meet the need.

