City of McAllen discusses proposed tax rate

The city of McAllen is looking for feedback from the public on the tax rate they are looking to approve for this year.

While the proposed tax rate is set to stay the same, the appraised value of your home could raise property taxes.

A lot of frustration on social media is being misdirected at the city. The city of McAllen is actually increasing some of their staff while not increasing property taxes.

"It's easy to look at that and think that we're raising the tax rate, but that's just not the case,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said. "Next year's proposal, which we're going to approve on Monday, is exactly the same, $0.4956. It will not change."

Rodriguez says the city is continuing to be fiscally conservative.

