City of McAllen honors two local veterans

Ahead of Veterans Day, the city of McAllen is honoring two local heroes.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos proclaimed Thursday as Colonel Frank Plummer and Sgt. Francisco Barrientes Day in McAllen.

Sgt. Barrientes is an Edinburg native who served in the Vietnam War and earned two purple hearts and a bronze star.

Colonel Plummer served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam War. On Thursday, the city also celebrated his 99th birthday.