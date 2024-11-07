Veterans Day events happening across the Rio Grande Valley

Here's a list of Veterans Day events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

Donna

The city of Donna will be hosting a Veterans Day celebration and honoring all who served with a free light breakfast for veterans.

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 307 Miller Avenue

Alamo

The city of Alamo is inviting all veterans and their families to their Veterans Day ceremony.

When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Where: 311 N. Alamo Road

Pharr

The city of Pharr will be hosting a Salute To Veterans Parade and Fireworks event.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9; Parade begins at 5:30 p.m., HUB market and live music begins at 7 p.m., fireworks show begins at 8 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Cage Boulevard

Weslaco

The Rotary Club of Weslaco and Weslaco Independent School District will be remembering and honoring all who served at their Veterans Day celebration.

When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Bobby Lackey Stadium, 784 N. Westgate Drive

Mercedes

The city of Mercedes will be holding their 12th annual Mercedes Veterans Day Parade.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: The parade will begin on 6th Street and continue north to the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds.

Mission

The city of Mission will be holding their 6th annual Veterans Day Parade.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9; parade lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., parade begins at noon

Where: The parade will go along Business 83 from Conway Avenue to Bryan Road

The city of Mission is inviting the public to their Flag Laying Ceremony. No RSVP needed and flags will be provided.

When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Where: Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Road

Brownsville

Texas Southmost College is inviting the public to their Veterans Day ceremony, where they will recognize and celebrate the sacrifices made by service members.

When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: 90 Taylor Avenue

Lasara

Lasara Independent School District is inviting all veterans to a luncheon for their annual Veterans Day Celebration. To RSVP for the luncheon, call 956-642-5466.

When: Friday, Nov. 8; luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m. and the celebration begins at 2 p.m.

Where: The luncheon will be held at the Irma R. Cantu Community Center and the celebration will be at the Lasara ISD Sports Complex.