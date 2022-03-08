City of McAllen's drainage projects more than halfway complete, 9 projects remaining

The city of McAllen is now more than halfway done when it comes to intensive drainage projects that came out from a bond proposal back in 2018 with a price tag of $22 million.

Last week, city leaders announced the completion of the northwest Blueline drainage improvement project, leaving the city with only nine projects left from a multimillion-dollar drainage bond passed in 2018.

“We’re aggressively finishing those designs out, aggressively putting those projects out to bid, and putting them under construction,” said McAllen’s city engineer Eduardo Mendoza.

Mendoza, a longtime employee of the city, says the projects that are complete are already making a difference.

“We have had significant rains, and the systems have been tested, and we have seen that those improvements are coming to fruition, and the citizens are reaping the benefits of the hard work that the city is doing addressing these drainage concerns,” Mendoza said.

Of the nine projects remaining, four are already at or about to begin construction, while five are still being designed.

When asked if he believes the city is moving efficiently, Mendoza said he feels they’re ahead of the curve.

“We'd like to stay ahead of that curve," Mendoza said. "It’s an issue we want to be ahead of and be addressing, so that we’re being as responsive to the citizens of McAllen as we can."

Mendoza says that apart from the 2018 bond, the city has also used money from capital improvement funds and drainage utility fees to work on other projects.

In total, Mendoza estimates that more than $50 million has been invested into drainage improvements since 2018.

Below is a list of projects that are completed, under construction and pending in the city of McAllen:

Completed Projects (11)

1. Iris Avenue at Cynthia Avenue Drainage Improvements - Completed February 2020 2. Marigold Avenue Drainage Improvements (Alley) - Completed February 2020 3. North 7 1/2 Street at Highland Avenue Drainage Improvements - Completed March 2020 4. Harvey Avenue at North Main Street Drainage Improvements Completed - April 2020 5. North 12th Street at Esperanza Avenue Drainage Improvements - Completed August 2020 6. Gardenia Avenue at North 25th 1/2 Street Drainage Improvements - Completed October 2020 7. Vine Avenue at North 48th Street Stormwater Bypass - Completed October 2020 8. Dove Avenue Drainage Improvements (North 10th Street to North 2nd Street)- Completed July 2021 9. North 43rd Street Stormwater Bypass - Completed July 2021 10. North 4th Street at Sunflower Avenue Drainage Improvements - Completed October 2021 11. Northwest Blueline Regrade (Trenton Road To Outfall) - Completed December 2021

Currently Under Construction or Pending (9)