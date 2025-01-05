City of McAllen to begin improvement project on Nolana Avenue traffic signals
The city of McAllen will replace traffic lights at every intersection on Nolana Avenue between McColl and Bentsen roads.
The project kicks off on Monday, Jan. 6 and runs through the beginning of February, according to a news release.
As part of the project, the traffic signals will be replaced with ones that are brighter and more visible during the day and night.
“Intersections will not be fully closed, but some lanes may be closed, causing delays at the intersection,” the news release stated. “Work at each intersection should take approximately one to two days, with some night work being done. Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time or to find alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.”
A total of 13 intersections will be improved, and 151 signal heads will be replaced.
The improvement project is part of Vision Zero, the city of McAllen’s plan to eliminate all traffic fatalities and accidents in the city, the release stated.
