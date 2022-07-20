City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation

Photo credit: Pixabay/MGN Online

The city of Mission is asking for residents to conserve water on certain days.

Residents are being asked not to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to save water.

“Voluntary water conservation protocol is to prevent low water pressure and to participate in the city’s drought contingency plan,” the city said in a social media post.

The Laguna Madre Water District issued similar restrictions for their customers on Monday.