City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation

52 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 3:23 PM July 20, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Pixabay/MGN Online

The city of Mission is asking for residents to conserve water on certain days.

Residents are being asked not to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to save water.

“Voluntary water conservation protocol is to prevent low water pressure and to participate in the city’s drought contingency plan,” the city said in a social media post.

The Laguna Madre Water District issued similar restrictions for their customers on Monday.

