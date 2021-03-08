City of Mission holding free food distribution event

Photo Credit: City of Mission

The city of Mission will be holding a community food distribution event later on Tuesday to give out boxes containing 20 pounds worth of food.

The Mission Community Food Distribution drive-thru service will be held on March 9 starting at 8:30 a.m., according to a social media post from the city.

The event will run until supplies last at the Mission Event Center, located on 200 N. Shary Rd.