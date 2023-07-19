City of Mission to hold pop-up event for utility and bill assistance
The city of Mission will host a pop-up event for residents who have fallen behind on paying their bills.
The event will be at the Community Development Office from 9 a.m. until noon.
"What we want to do is we want to help somebody prevent becoming homeless, to be evicted from their home or their rental unit. As far as utilities, we don't want them to get disconnected," Community Development Director Joanne Longoria said.
To qualify, applicants must have tested positive for COVID in the last six months and live in Mission. Those who qualify will receive direct payments for bill assistance.
